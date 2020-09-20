Cream (CRM) Trading Up 30.1% Over Last 7 Days

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 25.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded 30.1% higher against the US dollar. Cream has a total market capitalization of $31,121.10 and $2.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptohub.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042590 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,983.31 or 1.00535829 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.71 or 0.00647231 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.13 or 0.01328475 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00115789 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007674 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptopia, YoBit and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

