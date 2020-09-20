Credit Suisse Group Boosts Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target to $5.25

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $4.75 to $5.25 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.94.

Shares of CLF opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 99.29 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $9.02.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.20. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,017,071 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,255 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,816,751 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515,053 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,877 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,897,552 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 856.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,657,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

