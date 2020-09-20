Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$560.00” Price Target for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 price target on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $499.63.

ADBE opened at $467.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $473.05 and its 200-day moving average is $397.78.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.16, for a total transaction of $261,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,983 shares of company stock valued at $39,560,726 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 67.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 115.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 471,160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $205,100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 17.3% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

