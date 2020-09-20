Creditcoin (CTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.42 Million

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00005473 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $337.94 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042669 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,939.94 or 1.00602068 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000408 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00177670 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,471,478 coins and its circulating supply is 567,790,329 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

Creditcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

