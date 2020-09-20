Creditcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $337.94 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $337.94 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00005473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042669 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,939.94 or 1.00602068 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000408 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00177670 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,471,478 coins and its circulating supply is 567,790,329 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

Creditcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.