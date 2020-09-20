Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Receives $63.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CREE. Charter Equity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cree from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of CREE traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,702. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.17. Cree has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $74.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average of $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Cree by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Cree by 58.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cree by 1.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,853 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Cree by 14.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cree by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

