Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crown from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.33.

Get Crown alerts:

NYSE CCK opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.29. Crown has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 4.28%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $417,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth $2,875,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 353.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its stake in Crown by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.