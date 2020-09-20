DA Davidson Upgrades Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) to Buy

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GWB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Great Western Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Great Western Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Great Western Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.14.

GWB opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01. Great Western Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $737.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 120.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, CEO Mark Charles Borrecco purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $34,911.00. Also, Director Frances Pallas Grieb acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,120 shares of company stock worth $384,894 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

