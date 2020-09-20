DAD Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last seven days, DAD has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One DAD token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00002368 BTC on popular exchanges. DAD has a market capitalization of $34.83 million and $1.47 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00044132 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042292 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.67 or 0.04363178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009169 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00056814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00034149 BTC.

DAD Token Profile

DAD is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.