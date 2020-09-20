DAEX 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $46,509.00 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last week, DAEX has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including Indodax and LBank. DAEX has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $46,509.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAEX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00044269 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042350 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005281 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.73 or 0.04407488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009211 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00057126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00034197 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.