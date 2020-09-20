DAO.Casino 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $160,297.00 (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. DAO.Casino has a market cap of $3.45 million and $160,297.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO.Casino token can currently be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003860 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,708.82 or 0.98419302 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DAO.Casino Token Profile

DAO.Casino is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

