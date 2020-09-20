DaTa eXchange Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,521.00 (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 20th. DaTa eXchange has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can now be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043911 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042226 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.22 or 0.04358197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009220 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00056700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00034136 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Profile

DaTa eXchange (DTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

