Datamine Reaches 1-Day Volume of $225,229.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Datamine token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Datamine has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $997,336.27 and $225,229.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009063 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00089818 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00117654 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042161 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000403 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008326 BTC.

Datamine Token Profile

DAM is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,516,464 tokens. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

Datamine Token Trading

Datamine can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

