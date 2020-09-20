DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of DVDCY traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. 3,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

