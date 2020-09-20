Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) COO Sells $29,055.25 in Stock

Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) COO C Ray Tobias sold 16,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $29,055.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,089 shares in the company, valued at $211,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

C Ray Tobias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, C Ray Tobias sold 516 shares of Dawson Geophysical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $903.00.

Shares of Dawson Geophysical stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. Dawson Geophysical Co has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $2.93.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dawson Geophysical stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.93% of Dawson Geophysical worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

