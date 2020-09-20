Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $8.50 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. CL King started coverage on Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $9.75 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14.

In related news, Director Ari B. Levy acquired 23,760 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $177,012.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 349,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,659.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence F. Levy acquired 50,800 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $425,704.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 275,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,011.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 105,310 shares of company stock worth $829,255. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 55.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 586,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 209,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,450,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 81,712 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 13.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 27.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,944,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,526,000 after acquiring an additional 856,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.