Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives $44.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,862. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. Insiders sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,697,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,562,308,000 after buying an additional 10,213,027 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,005,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 260.3% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,245,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 54.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,082,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $32.84. 35,079,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,123,942. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

