Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DTE. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.75 ($22.05).

DTE stock opened at €14.94 ($17.58) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of €14.05. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

