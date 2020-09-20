DEX 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11,794.00 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. DEX has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $11,794.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DEX has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00238302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00091205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.52 or 0.01412414 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00214160 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000704 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

