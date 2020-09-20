dForce USDx (USDX) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One dForce USDx token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009202 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USDx has a market capitalization of $6.35 million and approximately $3,492.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dForce USDx has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dForce USDx alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,886.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.52 or 0.02071492 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001402 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.65 or 0.00713278 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002340 BTC.

dForce USDx Token Profile

dForce USDx is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 6,342,012 tokens. dForce USDx’s official website is dforce.network . dForce USDx’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

dForce USDx Token Trading

dForce USDx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USDx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USDx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USDx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USDx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.