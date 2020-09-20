DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €16.90 ($19.88).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIC. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Baader Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of DIC Asset stock traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €11.30 ($13.29). 103,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,861. DIC Asset has a fifty-two week low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a fifty-two week high of €17.40 ($20.47). The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of €11.18 and a 200 day moving average of €11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.51 million and a PE ratio of 10.20.

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

