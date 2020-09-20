Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Receives $35.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.30.

DRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $115,670.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,616.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Fambrough acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,300 shares in the company, valued at $402,738. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,090 shares of company stock valued at $614,541 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.85. 1,111,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,176. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.67. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.56. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.54). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.65% and a negative net margin of 139.27%. The company had revenue of $40.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

