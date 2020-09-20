Digital Gold Price Tops $60.38 on Top Exchanges (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Digital Gold token can now be bought for approximately $60.38 or 0.00554889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Gold has a market cap of $817,299.82 and approximately $1.30 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digital Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00235739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00089462 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.13 or 0.01416484 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00214115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,181 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,536 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.