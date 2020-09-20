DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $167.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $139.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.41.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $144.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.37%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $143,380.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,380.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $3,765,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,109,825. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

