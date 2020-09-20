DigitalBits (XDB) Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 20th. One DigitalBits token can now be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. DigitalBits has a market cap of $5.16 million and $695,029.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.71 or 0.00647231 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007674 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00036230 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $803.71 or 0.07356738 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000833 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000097 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,021,508 tokens. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.