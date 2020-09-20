DigitalNote (XDN) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 20th. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and $2,664.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00834903 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001556 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000567 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,079,408,404 coins and its circulating supply is 4,864,384,162 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

