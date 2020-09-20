DOGEFI (DOGEFI) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One DOGEFI token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DOGEFI has a market capitalization of $84,678.97 and $12,792.00 worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DOGEFI has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DOGEFI

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,800 tokens. DOGEFI’s official website is dogefi.army . The official message board for DOGEFI is medium.com/@DOGEFI

Buying and Selling DOGEFI

DOGEFI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOGEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

