Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.21. Dropbox posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.41 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,694,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065,339. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 275.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In related news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 20,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $422,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $88,242.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,155. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 481,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 216,458 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 17.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $215,962,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $3,026,000. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

