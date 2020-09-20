Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America raised Dunkin Brands Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.05.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

NASDAQ DNKN opened at $76.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. Dunkin Brands Group has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $81.81.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $3,191,753.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $388,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 769.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.