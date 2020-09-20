Dynamic (DYN) Trading 41.9% Higher Over Last Week

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 41.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and $3,959.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,935.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.89 or 0.03400624 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.69 or 0.02072892 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00431066 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.33 or 0.00853465 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011346 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00046788 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00527900 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011169 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,099,482 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.