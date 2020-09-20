E-QURE (OTCMKTS:EQUR) Releases Earnings Results

E-QURE (OTCMKTS:EQUR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

EQUR opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08. E-QURE has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.16.

About E-QURE

E-Qure Corp. focuses on the development and commercialization of bioelectrical signal therapy (BST) devices. Its BST devices implement patented and proprietary electrical stimulation technologies to treat hard-to-cure wounds and ulcers up to complete closure and/or cure. E-Qure Corp. is based in New York, New York.

