Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.94.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EGLE shares. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE traded up $3.54 on Friday, hitting $23.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,474. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $160,110.00. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 598.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 207,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 58.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 294,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 108,883 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 93,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 55,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 243.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 55,051 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

