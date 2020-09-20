Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EMN. BofA Securities downgraded Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.22.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

NYSE:EMN opened at $83.83 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $86.32. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.03%.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 32.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,658,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,524,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,121,000 after purchasing an additional 531,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,746,000 after purchasing an additional 527,002 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,246,000 after purchasing an additional 423,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 649,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,881,000 after purchasing an additional 371,407 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.