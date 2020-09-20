eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark increased their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.61. 10,017,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,065,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. eBay has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average is $45.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $292,734.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,879.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $1,272,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,250 shares of company stock worth $10,191,238. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,584 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 227,346 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 48.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 14.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 952,320 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $49,949,000 after buying an additional 121,048 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of eBay by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,769,097 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $302,589,000 after acquiring an additional 329,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in eBay by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,482 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

