Edge Price Down 6.4% This Week (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Edge token can now be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, Ethfinex and KuCoin. Edge has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $354.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Edge has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00043949 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042312 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $475.86 or 0.04365654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009200 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00056558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00034069 BTC.

Edge Profile

Edge is a token. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en . The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi . Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, FCoin, KuCoin, Ethfinex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

