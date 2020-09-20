Electroneum (ETN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $769,994.00

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Kucoin, Cryptohub and CoinBene. Electroneum has a total market cap of $50.60 million and $769,994.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,193,035,241 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Bitbns, Cryptopia, Liquid, Kucoin, CoinBene, TradeOgre and Cryptomate. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.