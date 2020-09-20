Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Endava from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.50.

DAVA stock opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. Endava has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $59.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.46, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.22.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. Endava had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Endava will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Endava by 42.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

