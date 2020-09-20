Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ENDP. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a sell rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.33.

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. Endo International has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a market cap of $749.21 million, a P/E ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 91.41%. The company had revenue of $687.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

