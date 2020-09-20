Energi (NRG) Achieves Market Cap of $48.69 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last week, Energi has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for $1.47 or 0.00013441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Energi has a total market capitalization of $48.69 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00042834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00235314 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00089734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.76 or 0.01416637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00214320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000708 BTC.

About Energi

Energi launched on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 33,157,887 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

