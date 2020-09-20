Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of ERF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.02. 959,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,458. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.00 million. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 93.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enerplus will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 9.2% in the second quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 20,897,318 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,815 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 188.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,655,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005,075 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 20.1% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,007,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 504,119 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 62.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 2,575,801 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 995,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Enerplus by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,141,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 576,590 shares in the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

