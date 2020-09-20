ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLUS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 191.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 95,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,908,000 after buying an additional 94,438 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,837,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 100.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 81,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in ePlus by 1,514.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.21. The stock had a trading volume of 216,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,796. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.60. ePlus has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $99.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.65. ePlus had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $355.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that ePlus will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

