EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPR. Citigroup increased their price target on EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Truist increased their price target on EPR Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EPR Properties from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPR traded down $2.48 on Friday, hitting $29.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,172,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,727. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $79.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 15.57, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.00 and a beta of 1.43.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Virginia E. Shanks acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 93.1% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,089,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,965,000 after purchasing an additional 141,558 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 440,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 138,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,356 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 120,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.