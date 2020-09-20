Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Bank of America raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BofA Securities upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,016,908.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 72,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,296,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,918. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.55. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $384.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.2507 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

