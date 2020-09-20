Ether-1 (ETHO) Market Capitalization Reaches $247,779.05

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Ether-1 has a total market capitalization of $247,779.05 and approximately $16,649.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. One Ether-1 coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00063736 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 48,839,878 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

