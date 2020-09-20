Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Everbridge from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.00.

EVBG opened at $132.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $165.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.85.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total transaction of $969,927.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 9,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $1,385,580.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,742 shares of company stock valued at $10,841,742. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 87.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

