EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EVO Payments from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on EVO Payments from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Shares of EVOP opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. EVO Payments has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.46 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.74.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $94.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $141,857.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,634.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 6,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $193,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,252 shares of company stock valued at $722,237. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 293.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,002,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,940,000 after acquiring an additional 241,847 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 6.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 269.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 85,994 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

