Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,672.22 ($34.92).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Experian from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Get Experian alerts:

Shares of Experian stock traded up GBX 40 ($0.52) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,124 ($40.82). 2,492,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10. Experian has a twelve month low of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,002.23 ($39.23). The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,804.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,621.52.

In other Experian news, insider Ruba Borno bought 676 shares of Experian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,809 ($36.70) per share, for a total transaction of £18,988.84 ($24,812.28).

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.