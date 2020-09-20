FABRK (FAB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.35 Million

FABRK (CURRENCY:FAB) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. FABRK has a market capitalization of $34.35 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of FABRK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FABRK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and Bithumb Global. In the last week, FABRK has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About FABRK

FABRK Token Trading

FABRK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FABRK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FABRK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FABRK using one of the exchanges listed above.

