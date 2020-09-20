FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Earns “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $298.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $265.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BofA Securities raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.33.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE FDX opened at $242.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.40. FedEx has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $256.18. The stock has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $3,383,744.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,714,875.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,372 shares of company stock worth $8,199,533 over the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.9% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.