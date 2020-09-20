FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FDX. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $260.33.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $242.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.40. The company has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. FedEx has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $256.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $3,383,744.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,366 shares in the company, valued at $11,714,875.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,372 shares of company stock valued at $8,199,533. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.